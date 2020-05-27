UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $244,862.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, OTCBTC and BigONE. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02048763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00183541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, HADAX, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

