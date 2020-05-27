Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne Sells 770 Shares

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

UTMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

