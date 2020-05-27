Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $70.18. 4,345,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

