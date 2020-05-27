Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 406,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 178,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.