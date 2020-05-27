Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 406,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 178,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valhi by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 493.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Valhi by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

