VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Position Lifted by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,607 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 132,655 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at about $990,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 70,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,062. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

