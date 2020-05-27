Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lessened by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,365,803. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.