Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,664,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,817,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 440.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,733.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 3,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

