Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $277.57. 3,964,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.12 and its 200 day moving average is $277.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

