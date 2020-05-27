Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,766,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 379,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,812. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.