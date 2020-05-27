VeriCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,447.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $214,447.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029364 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,913.95 or 1.00789851 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,812,713 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

