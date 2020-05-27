Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,360,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

