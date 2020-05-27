Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 6.3% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.42, 2,552,583 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,210,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $852.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,123,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 224.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

