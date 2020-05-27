Verona Pharma (TARA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2020 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ArTara Therapeutics Inc. is focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. The company's development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Its principal program includes TARA-002, is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteon Therapeutics Inc., is based in NEW YORK. "

5/15/2020 – Verona Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Verona Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Verona Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2020 – Verona Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Verona Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,271. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,071,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

