Viberate Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $986,379.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.03867974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

VIB is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,769,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.