Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.02. 5,728,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.