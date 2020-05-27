Vitae (VITAE) Tops One Day Volume of $273,696.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $273,696.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00015758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003148 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003143 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

