Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 176 ($2.32).

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.38 ($1.73). The stock had a trading volume of 92,182,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

