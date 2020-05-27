Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 146.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of VOYA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

