Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 146.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Shares of VOYA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
