Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of VMC traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.97. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

