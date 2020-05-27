Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Reduced by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

