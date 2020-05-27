Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 6.5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.16, 8,177,764 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,223,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.