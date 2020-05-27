Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. 6,704,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.
In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
