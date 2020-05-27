Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 453,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 104,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,426,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

