Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

DIS traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,456,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.