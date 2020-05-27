Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Up 7.3%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.15, 585,690 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 543,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 468.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 518,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 427,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 318,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after acquiring an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

