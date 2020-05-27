Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCL.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B):

5/17/2020 – CCL Industries was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2020 – CCL Industries was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$57.00.

5/17/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$53.00.

5/17/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00.

5/17/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

5/4/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$57.00.

4/27/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.50 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$44.00.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$68.49.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

