Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recently:

5/21/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $219.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $199.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/31/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $144.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.78. 25,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.