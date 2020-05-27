Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Up 8.6%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.26, 57,637,502 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 37,883,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

