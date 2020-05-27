Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) shares rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $51.12, approximately 5,301,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,160,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

