Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Up 6.2%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.07, 5,611,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,098,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.