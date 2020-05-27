Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Up 6.5%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.00, 6,126,648 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,133,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

