Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Up 6.7%

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.10, 8,445,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 5,451,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

