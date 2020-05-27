WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $43.37 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM and EXX. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $304,340.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

