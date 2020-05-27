William E. Mudd Sells 5,000 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $13.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,672. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

