WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Trading 6.3% Higher

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.74, 892,722 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 876,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -343.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 176.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 913,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 438.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 248.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 707,518 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 4,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 279,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

