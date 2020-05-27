Winding Tree (LIF) One Day Volume Tops $1,180.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,180.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02037341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

