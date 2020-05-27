Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 189,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 326.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,075. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

