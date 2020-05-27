Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,570 shares of company stock worth $5,779,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

