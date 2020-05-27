Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.