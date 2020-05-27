Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 171,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

