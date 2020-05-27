Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 850,562 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,416,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 513,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CFG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 5,044,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

