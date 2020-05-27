Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 91,241,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,868,628. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

