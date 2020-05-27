Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,615,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,695,000 after purchasing an additional 160,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.73.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 198,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,478. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day moving average is $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

