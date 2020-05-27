Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 158,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,995. The firm has a market cap of $728.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other Kadmon news, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

