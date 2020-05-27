Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Discovery Communications comprises about 0.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Discovery Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 4,864,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,895. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

