Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

