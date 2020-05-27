Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 32,200 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 10,236,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,812. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.