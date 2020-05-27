Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 584,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $74,397,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.3% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. 321,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,317. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

