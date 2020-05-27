Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,711 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

SWKS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,927. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.