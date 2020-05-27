Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. 2,587,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

